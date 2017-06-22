Man charged with drugs, money laundering and child abandonment following swoops

A 47-year-old man is due to appear at Bishop Street Magistrate’s Court this morning, charged with a number of drugs and money laundering offences, as well as the wilful abandonment of two children.

He is the fifth person charged to court by detectives from the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch conducting an investigation into organised crime, including the supply of drugs and money laundering.

The charges relate to a major search and arrest operation carried out across Northern Ireland over recent days.

As is normal procedure, the charges are subject to review by the PPS.