Man charged with Foyleside robbery

A 19-year-old man has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with attempting to rob Foyleside Shopping Centre in the run up to Christmas.

Joseph McCloskey, of Ranaghan Road, Maghera, has been charged with attempting to rob Derry’s largest shopping centre on December 7.

McCloskey was also charged with possession of a “black folding knife” with the intention of committing an indictable offence on the same date.

The County Derry man appeared at the Bishop Street courthouse last week.

It was McCloskey’s first appearance in relation to the charges.

Asked by a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) solicitor if he was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case against the defendant a sworn Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) constable confirmed that he was.

The police officer also told Derry Magistrate’s Court that he believed he could connect the defendant to the charges.

A defence solicitor for McCloskey said he had no questions for the officer at this point in proceedings.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) solicitor said a lengthy decision for information request was not due back until February 18.

The solicitor requested that the case be adjourned until that date to allow for further progress.

District Judge Barney McElholm granted McCloskey bail.

He ordered him not to enter the city other than for the receipt of medical treatment.

The case was listed again for Derry Magistrate’s Court on February 23.