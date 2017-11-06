Search

Man chased and assaulted in Derry city centre

The man was chased up Waterloo Street.
The man was chased up Waterloo Street.

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a man was chased and later assaulted in Derry city centre.

The assault occurred on Waterloo Street in the early hours of Friday last, November 3.

A PSNI spokesman said: “A male in his 30s was assaulted near licenced premises at 1.15 am.

“The male is approximately 6 feet tall and of slim build.

“He was chased up Waterloo Street and assaulted by four people.

“He suffered a broken rib, ankle and a cut above his eye as a result of the attack.

“Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting reference 840 of 03/11/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”