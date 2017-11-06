Man chased and assaulted in Derry city centre

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a man was chased and later assaulted in Derry city centre.

The assault occurred on Waterloo Street in the early hours of Friday last, November 3.

A PSNI spokesman said: “A male in his 30s was assaulted near licenced premises at 1.15 am.

“The male is approximately 6 feet tall and of slim build.

“He was chased up Waterloo Street and assaulted by four people.

“He suffered a broken rib, ankle and a cut above his eye as a result of the attack.

“Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting reference 840 of 03/11/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”