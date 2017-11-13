Man forced into tunnel and shot in paramilitary-style attack

A man in his 40's has been shot in the leg in a paramilitary-style shooting in Derry.

A PSNI spokesman said shortly after 8pm last night the victim - a 44-year- old man - was walking along Madams Bank Road with a friend when he was approached by a number of males who forced him into a tunnel and shot him once in the leg.

His friend was not injured during the incident. The males made off along Madams Bank Road in the direction of Carranbane Walk.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The spokesman described the incident as "a brutal and horrific attack" and "yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence".



Detective Sergeant Reid is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1298 12/11/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.