Man hospitalised after serious assault in Derry bar

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in licenced premises in Derry during the early hours of this morning (Monday, May 1).

Shortly before 1 am a 32-years-old man was involved in an altercation with two males in an upstairs bar of Granny Annies on Waterloo Street, the PSNI said. The man suffered an injury to his ear as a result of the incident, and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the bar last night and who witnessed an altercation or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 74 of 01/05/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the Independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.