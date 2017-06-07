Man in hospital following assault

A man has been assaulted in the city centre area of Derry this morning.

The man is understood to have been injured during the incident, which occurred at Bishop Street Within close to Bishop’s Gate.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance after being treated at the scene and is now in a stable condition.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Earlier this morning (Wednesday 7th June), police received the report of a male who was assaulted in the Bishop Street area of Derry.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”

An Ambulance Service spokesperson has confirmed: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called at 08:39 this morning following reports of an alleged assault on Bishop Street, Derry.

“One Rapid Response Vehicle and one A&E crew attended. Following assessment and treatment at the scene by paramedics, one male was transported to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.”

A spokesperson for the Western Trust has confirmed that the man was this afternoon in a stable condition.