Man kicked in the face in suspected hate crime

A man was hospitalised after being kicked in the face in a suspected hate crime in the city earlier this month.

A woman was punched in the mouth when she tried to intervene in the attack, which occurred at a commerical premises in the Bishop Street area in the early hours of Sunday, July 2.

Police at Strand Road are appealing for information following the assault on the man and woman in a commercial premises in Ferguson Street.

At around 12.15am on July 2, it was reported that a man was kicked in the face and knocked to the ground. He required treatment at hospital for injuries to his face.

The female, while trying to intervene, received a punch to the mouth and also sustained an injury to her mouth.

Constable Maguire said: “The suspect is described as being 6ft tall with a heavy build, and is believed to be in his late 20s-early 30s. He is described as having a shaven head and is believed to have been wearing a dark checked shirt and dark trousers.

“We are treating this incident as a hate crime and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area and who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation. Police at Strand Road can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 27 02/07/17.

“Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”