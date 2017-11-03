Man killed in two vehicle road crash named by police

A thirty-year-old man has died following a two vehicle crash on a back road outside Strabane last week, police have confirmed.

Police confirmed on Friday that 30-year-old Stephen McElwee, one of two people seriously injured in the collision, has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

He died after being involved in a collision involving a black Volkswagen Passat and a blue Vauxhall Astra on the Peacock Road in Sion Mills at around 11.10pm on Thursday, October 26.



Constable Trevor Fletcher from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “One man remains in hospital in a serious condition.



“Last night, officers revisited the scene on the Peacock Road, speaking to motorists and passers-by as part of the ongoing investigation.



“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.



“Please call 101, quoting reference number 1545 of 26/10/17."