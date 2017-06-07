Man rescued from River Foyle

A rescued operation was mounted last night after a man was spotted in the River Foyle.

At 10.10pm the Police Service of Northern Ireland activated Foyle Search and Rescue’s Emergency Response Team following reports of a person observed in the water.

The Derry charity have said that land crews plus two boats responded to the location on arrival observing a male as reported.

FS&R has posted on its Facebook page: “Members of Foyle Search & Rescues Land crew along with Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service gained access to the male and brought him safely to shore.

“The male was then placed in an NIAS Ambulance and taken to Hospital.

“Police Service of Northern Ireland were also on scene, FSR crews were then stood down.”

The Journal recently reported how Foyle Search & Rescue have been involved in over 100 operations within the first five months of 2017.

By May 22, a total of 32 people had been rescued from the river’s edge in Derry, while a further five by that date had been rescued from the river alive.

Over the same period, Foyle Search & Rescue volunteers were also been involved in 62 episodes concerning people in distress.

Tragically, the remains of three people have recovered from the river so far this year.

*The Lifeline helpline is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Anyone of any age living in the north can call Lifeline free of charge on 0808 808 8000 if they are experiencing distress or despair. When you phone Lifeline you can talk to a professionally trained counsellor, who will listen and give help and support, in confidence.