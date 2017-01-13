Man said his name was ‘Sylvester Stallone’

A 46-year-old man from Limavady told local police his name was ‘Sylvester Stallone’, a court has heard.

Michael Harkin from Greystone Road in the town appeared at Limavady Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Limavady Courthouse

The court heard at 10.50pm on December 26 last, police were approached by a member of the public about a male causing a disturbance in the vicinity of Drumachose Park, Limavady. Harkin identified himself as Sylvester Stallone. He subsequently became verbally abusive and was warned about his behaviour, the court heard.

Harkin confirmed his name, and he was cautioned for disorderly behaviour.

The court heard Harkin was unsteady on his feet, and police noted the smell of alcohol.

Harkin was arrested but continued to roar, the court heard. People were watching and lights in nearby properties came on. He kicked out, striking an officer in the abdomen. The officer suffered no injuries.

Harkin was taken into custody in Coleraine.

Defence solicitor Brian Stelfox said Harkin had been out that night. Mr. Stelfox said Harkin had no difficulty with the police and he apologised.

District Judge Liam McNally said despite the abusive language, police gave Harkin every opportunity to go home. Had Harkin done that, he wouldn’t be in court.

Judge McNally said the thanks police got was a kick in the abdomen.

Harkin was fined £200 for disorderly behaviour and received a jail sentence of three months suspended for two years for the assault on police.