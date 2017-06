A man was stabbed several times in Letterkenny on Thursday morning.

The alleged incident occurred at around 4a.m. after an altercation had taken place near the Ramelton Road.

The man was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is being questioned at Letterkenny Garda station.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.