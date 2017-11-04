Man suffers broken bone and cuts following gang attack

A man has suffered a broken bone and a cut to his face after being attacked by a gang in Derry city centre.

Police are appealing for information after the man, who is in his 30s, was chased up Waterloo Street and assaulted by four people in the early hours of Friday, November 3.



The assault occurred near licenced premises at 1:15 am.

The male is approximately 6 feet tall and of slim build.

He suffered a broken rib, ankle and a cut above his eye as a result of the attack.



Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting reference 840 of 03/11/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.