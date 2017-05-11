Man who twined scarf around partner’s neck escapes jail

A 29-years-old man who wrapped a scarf around his ex-partner’s neck and threw her to the floor during an assault in a house in the Waterside at the end of March, escaped jail at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Karol Kapron, from Bond’s Street, pleaded guilty to two separate charges of common assault which took place on on March 25.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) solicitor told Derry Magistrate’s Court that the charges against Karol Kapron arose from a domestic incident in Bond’s Street during which two separate injured parties were both assaulted by the defendant.

The court heard that police attended the incident at the property in the Waterside at approximately 11.00 p.m. on the night in question and spoke to one of the injured parties, a partner of the defendant, who appeared to have sustained injuries causing redness to her cheek and bruising to her arms.

A second injured party also suffered from bleeding to his nose during the course of the incident, the PPS solicitor said.

Kapron was arrested shortly afterwards in the Spencer Road area.

In a statement given to the Police Service of Northern Ireland the injured party said that she had had an argument with Kapron during which the defendant had attacked her.

She told police that during the course of the assault Kapron had placed a scarf around her neck and threw her to the ground, the court heard.

The prosecuting solicitor told the court how the second injured party had tried to intervene during the incident.

The prosecuting solicitor said the other injured party had thrown Kapron onto a bed but had been struck by the defendant, an incident which left him bleeding from the nose.

Kapron’s defence solicitor Paddy McDermott told the court that the defendant had no previous record, in Ireland or in Poland, where he’s originally from.

Mr. McDermott acknowledged that the incident had been “very frightening” for both the injured party and her children.

The defence solicitor explained that the couple had been having an argument about Kapron’s work commitments as he had been due to go to Sweden for a period and that the defendant had overreacted.

Mr. McDermott told the court that the relationship between the injured party and Kapron had since ended and that this was “better for all concerned.”

District Judge Barney McElholm suspended two jail terms of three months for each of the offences and also ordered that Kapron pay £200 in compensation to each of the victims.