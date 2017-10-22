Man with ‘serious head injuries’ after Derry assault

A man has been left with serious head injuries after a street assault in Derry.

Police said the man, who was aged in his 30s, was attacked by several men on Newmarket Street in the city.

Officers were alerted just after 2am. The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

PSNI detectives said the area where the assault took place remained closed to the public for further inquiries and they also appealed for witnesses.