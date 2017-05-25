Manchester Attack: Wayne Rooney donates huge sum of money to help victims

Manchester United and England footballer, Wayne Rooney, has donated a huge sum of money to help those affected by the terror attack in Manchester on Monday.

Rooney made the £100,000 donation through his foundation.

“There are moments in life that instantly affect you and stop you in your tracks," said Rooney on officialwaynerooney.com. "Monday night was one of those occasions. Like so many others, I have enjoyed great nights at the arena, often with my family.

“As a father, I am horrified that a night out for so many young people could end so tragically. My heart goes out all those affected. Please give whatever you can.”

Twenty-two people, including children, were killed when Manchester born, Salman Obedi, detonated a improvised explosive device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena on Monday.