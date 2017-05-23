Manchester solidarity vigil in Derry this evening

A vigil will be held in Derry this evening in solidarity with the people of Manchester following the suicide bomb attack at a concert in the city.

It will be staged at the War Memorial in the Diamond at 6pm today (Tuesday).

The vigil has been arranged by the Derry Anti-War Coalition following the horrific attack which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured a further 59.

The attack took place on Monday night as thousands prepared to leave an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

A number of local people who were working at the Arena have spoken of the devastation they witnessed.