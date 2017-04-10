Manus Deery: Coroner’s ‘totally innocent’ ruling welcomed

Sinn Fein MLA for Foyle, Raymond McCartney, has welcomed a coroner’s ruling that Derry teenager Manus Deery was “totally innocent” when he was shot dead by a British soldier in the Bogside in 1972.

The coroner also ruled that the British soldier who fired the fatal round was unjustified in doing so.

Manus Deery.

READ MORE - ‘Manus Deery was a totally innocent victim’

“I welcome today’s findings,” said Mr. McCartney.

“This was a 15-year-old boy who was shot dead by British soldiers as he chatted with friends.

“The Deery family are entitled to the truth about the killing of Manus and hopefully today’s decision will help them in their quest for justice in setting the truth free,” he said.