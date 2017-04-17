Martin McGuinness’ gravestone unveiled in City Cemetery

Martin McGuinness’ gravestone was unveiled during the annual Easter commemoration in the City Cemetery in Derry on Easter Sunday.

The headstone was unveiled by Sinn Fein MLAs for Foyle, Raymond McCartney, Elisha McCallion and Deputy Leader, Mary-Lou McDonald.

Martin McGuinness' gravestone. (Photo: Charlie McMenamin)

The writing on Mr. McGuinness’ headstone reads: “In proud and loving memory of Oglach Martin McGuinness. Oglaigh na h-Eireann MP MLA Minister. Died 21st March 2017.

“Forever Loved, Bernie, Children & Grandchildren.”

Mr. McGuinness passed away last month after a short illness.

“Our great leader and friend lies here now,” said Mary-Lou McDonald.

“Martin McGuinness, whose heart came alive and kept faith with the Bogside.

“Martin McGuinness, a faithful son of Ireland.

“Martin McGuinness who fought, who made peace and who will never be forgotten.”

She added: “Martin lead from the front, he took risks for freedom and risks to build the peace.

“We are stronger because of him, braver because of him, closer to reconciliation and freedom.”