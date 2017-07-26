Martin McGuinness honoured with ‘beautiful’ US memorial service

The sons of the late Martin McGuinness were joined by senior US politicians in Washington D.C. for a special memorial service.

Fiachra and Emmett McGuinness along the Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams had travelled to the US for the Mass at St Peter’s Church.

During the service on Tuesday, tributes were paid to Martin McGuinness’ character and dedication.

Congressman Richie Neal, a close friend of Mr McGuinness for over 20 years, had organised the service.

Emmett McGuinness‏ said afterwards via Twitter from Capitol Building: “Beautiful memorial service for my father in St Peter’s Church, Washington DC.

“We are very proud of him and he is always in our thoughts”.

Following the death of Martin McGuinness at the age of 66 back in March, Congressman Neal, Co-Chairman of the Friends of Ireland Caucus in the United States House of Representatives, was among those who paid tribute to him.

He said at the time: “It is with genuine sadness that I learned my great friend Martin McGuinness has passed away. I can say without hesitation that Martin was an individual who helped change the course of Irish history for the better.

“I worked side-by-side with him for more than two decades in the effort to bring peace, justice and reconciliation to the island of Ireland.

“He was a leader who took extraordinary personal risks for peace to help build a shared future for the people he represented. And the conversation that is taking place on the island today about Irish unity is due in no small measure to the influence of Martin McGuiness.

“People from around the world knew him as a peacemaker, a statesman and a gentleman.

“But I am going to miss my friend and his love of poetry, fishing and the City of Derry.”