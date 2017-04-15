Martin McGuinness memorial to be unveiled at Derry 1916 commemorations

A new headstone will be unveiled at the grave of former Sinn Féin leader Martin McGuinness during the Easter Rising commemorations in Derry.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney said: “Today a headstone was unveiled at the grave of well known Derry Republican Dale Moore.

"On Sunday as part of the annual Easter commemoration a new headstone will be unveiled for our leader Martin McGuinness who passed away just a few short weeks ago.

"The loss of Dale and Martin within a very short of space of time was a big blow for Sinn Féin in Derry.

"But they both will continue to inspire and encourage us in the time ahead. They believed that a better Ireland, a genuinely new Ireland is possible."