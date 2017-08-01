Martin McGuinness photo exhibition to be launched at Féile

The family of the late Sinn Fein leader, Martin McGuinness, are curating a photographic exhibition to be launched during the Gasyard Féile next week.

The new exhibition is entitled ‘Martin McGuinness - Life & Times’ and will be launched at the Gasyard Centre at 1.00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

The new exhibition will feature pictures which chart the different stages of his life .

A spokesperson for Féile 2017 stated: “In tribute to the late Martin McGuinness, who died earlier this year, Féile ‘17 will be hosting a unique photographic exhibition chronicling his remarkable life.

“The exhibition, curated by the McGuinness family, features photographs of all stages of his lifetime of political activism in Ireland and internationally.

“It will also include never before seen images of the Republican leader from the family’s private collection.”

Former deputy First Minister Mr McGuinness passed away in March this year at the age of 66, shortly after retiring from frontline politics.

US President Bill Clinton and Irish President Michael D. Higgins were among the tens of thousands who came to Derry to pay their respects at his funeral.

During the Requiem Mass, Bill Clinton spoke of the “amazing unfolding of Martin McGuinness’ life.”

He said: “I came to treasure every encounter. I liked him.

“He expanded the definition of us and shrunk the definition of them.”