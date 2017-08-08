Martin McGuinness photo expo to open at Gasyard Centre

The family of the late Martin McGuinness is encouraging people to attend a new photographic exhibition which chronicles his life and times.

Organised as part of this year’s Gasyard Féile, ‘Martin: A Photographic Exhibition’ will open at the Gasyard Centre, Lecky Road, tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1pm.

It will be open daily until Tuesday, August 15.

The McGuinness family said: “Martin was recognised all over the the world, regularly pictured alongside international leaders and was one of the most photographed people in Ireland.

“Many aspects of his life were lived in the public eye and were captured and chronicled by the media.

“But, to us, he was a husband, father, grandfather and brother who lived for his family.

“In curating this photographic exhibition of Martin’s remarkable life, we have chosen photos that cover all aspects of his life - both in the public eye and away from the cameras, relaxing with his family.

“A number of the photos come from our own family archive and have never been seen in public before.

“All show his warmth, spirit, humour, dedication to his beliefs and love for his family.

“We invite people to share the Martin we knew and loved through these photos and we encourage people to come along to the Gasyard Centre and celebrate his life and legacy through this unique exhibition.”

A spokesperson for Féile ‘17 said: “Martin McGuinness was a proud supporter of the Gasyard Féile from the start and it is fantastic to have the McGuinness family curating this exhibition of truly historic photos.

“We thank the McGuinness family for allowing us the opportunity to share these photos with the community to celebrate his life.”