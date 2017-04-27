Martin McGuinness remembered in Brussels

Sinn Féin MEPs and others from across Europe have marked the late Martin McGuinness’ month’s mind at the European Parliament.

As hundreds packed into the Long Tower in Derry on Thursday evening, Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson presided at a ceremony in Brussels.

Martina Anderson led tributes to the late Martin McGuinness in Brussels.

During the ceremony, Ms Anderson recited Seamus Heaney’s The Cure at Troy during the service, after telling those gathered that Mr McGuinness “had thought a lot about” the County Derry poet laureate.

Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan recited a second poem by Barry McColgan about Martin, which references the massive funeral for the former Deputy First Minister:

“A human sea of broken hearts

Carrying our chieftain to his grave,”

The poem finishes with the lines:

“He brought freedom closer than ever

If he had one final ask,

Don’t mourn, but organise,

And finish off the task”.

Speaking after the event, Martina Anderson said: “It has been a month since we lost our friend, comrade and iconic republican leader Martin McGuinness.

“Just as people across Ireland mourned his immense loss, so too did people throughout Europe and across the world.

“Tonight at the European Parliament in Brussels the Sinn Féin MEP team, together with friends and supporters from right across Europe gathered to pay tribute to Martin while his Month’s Mind mass was being celebrated at home.

“Martin was a regular visitor to the European Parliament and valued the continuing support from Europe for the peace process and our campaign to secure designated special status for the north within the EU.

“It was important that we remembered Martin here tonight as we send our condolences to Bernie and all the family.”