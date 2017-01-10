Martin McGuinness thanks public for their support

Martin McGuinness has used social media to thank the public for their messages of support after he resigned from the position of deputy First Minister on Monday.

In a tweet to his more than 67,000 Twitter followers, Mr. Guinness said he was touched at countless messages of support sent by people to both him and his family.

“I deeply appreciate the thousands of messages of support & good wishes that I & my family have received since yesterday. #ManyThanks,” tweeted Mr. McGuinness on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. McGuinness, who has been unwell in recent weeks, announced his decision to resign on television.

The Sinn Fein MLA for Foyle, explained that the way in which DUP leader, Arlene Foster, has conducted herself during the ongoing Renewable Heating Incentive (R.H.I.) scandal was his reason for stepping down.

Political commentators believe a snap Assembly election will now take place.

Sinn Fein has yet to confirm whether Mr. McGuinness will contest any potential election.