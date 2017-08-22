Martin McGuinness tribute at Ard Fheis

A tribute to the late Martin McGuinness will take place at Sinn Féin Ard Fheis later this year.

Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney has now confirmed that the 2017 Ard Fheis will take place on Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18 in the RDS, Dublin.

The Foyle MLA said: “Since the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis last met, politics on this island has changed dramatically. Brexit, and its impact on Ireland, dominates the news headlines and Irish Unity is now firmly on the national and international political agenda.

“Sinn Féin believes there is now an unprecedented opportunity to begin a strategic discussion on the transition to a new, agreed, united Ireland built upon reconciliation and equality.

“In the North Sinn Féin has fought two elections, increasing our support in both. Our focus is now firmly on getting the institutions back up and running on the basis of equality, respect and integrity. A rights based society with anti-sectarianism at its heart is the only credible and sustainable way forward for politics in the North.

“In the South the new Fine Gael led Government, supported by Fianna Fáil, has actually allowed the health and housing crises to escalate further.

“While the new Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar, presents a hip new image to the public, the reality is that more families are facing homelessness and more patients are waiting longer to be treated.

“Sinn Féin is holding this government to account and we will contest any future general election seeking a mandate to be in government and implement policies to resolve these crises.”

He added: “This year we also lost our much loved comrade and leader, Martin McGuinness, and thousands of party members and supporters will take the opportunity at this Ard Fheis to pay tribute to his huge legacy.”