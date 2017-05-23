Martin: ‘We are praying for the dead and injured’

Archbishop Eamon Martin has send a message of solidarity to the Bishop of Salford expressing his sorrow over the horrific events that have unfolded in Manchester.

The Derry Primate of All Ireland said he is offering up prayers for those killed and injured in the suicide bomb attack at a concert by singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena last night.

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland said: “I have sent a message this morning to Bishop John Arnold, Bishop of Salford, to express our shock and sorrow at the horrific bombing in Manchester last night.

“Such a violent and brutal attack inflicts terror and long-lasting trauma on children and families and leaves a wound that can only be healed by compassion, love and solidarity.

“We are praying for the dead, the injured and for all affected by the bombing.”

Archbishop Martin added: “Such an awful attack challenges us all to resolve personally to build peace, solidarity and hope everywhere.

“Only in this way can the hearts of those who plan and perpetrate such violent and pointless attacks be changed.

“I will remember the victims of this attack and their families in my Masses and prayers, and I know that the prayerful solidarity of people across Ireland goes to the people of Manchester at this sad time.”