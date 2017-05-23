Martina meets Tamil delegation in Derry to recall 2009 massacre

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson has met with a delegation of Tamils in Derry to remember the 2009 massacre by the Sri Lankan military.

Representatives from Palestine and the Basque country were also in attendance.

Foyle MEP Martina Anderson said that between January and May 2009 tens of thousands of Tamil civilians were murdered “in an outrageous war crime”.

“The UN estimates that at least 70,000 Tamils were killed when the Sri Lankan army carried out a brutal attack on an area it had designated a supposedly ‘safe zone’ in the north of the island.

“No one has every been held accountable for this war crime, which Sri Lankans commemorate every May 18 as Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day.

“I met a group of Tamils who are visiting Derry to discuss the legacy of this war crime.”

Ms Anderson said that there were concerns over EU trading agreements with Sri Lanka, adding: “Sinn Féin will continue to support the Tamil people in their campaign for justice and freedom.”