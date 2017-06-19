Mary is a ‘Diamond’ in Cancer Support

Derry woman, Mary Diamond, who served for years as a nurse in Altnagelvin Hospital before going on to volunteer as a support worker at Derry Well Woman, has been honoured for her meritorious service in the treatment of cancer.

Mrs. Diamond has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM), for services to cancer support in Queen Elizabeth’s annual birthday honours, which were announced on Friday last.

A former Ward Sister at Altnagelvin Hospital, Mary now works as a volunteer with Derry Well Woman, supporting women living with cancer diagnoses.

Following receipt of the honour, Mrs. Diamond, said: “I am delighted the work of Derry Well Woman has been recognised with this award.

“For almost 30 years Derry Well Woman has supported women in a holistic way to promote the physical and emotional health of women in Derry and the surrounding area irrespective of class, race or religion.

“I am pleased to accept this award on behalf of the committee, staff and all involved in Derry Well Woman, particularly the wonderful people who are involved with the cancer support group who, through their own experiences, help so many others within our community.”

Derry Well Woman is a not-for-profit centre which offers health and social care services to women of all ages in a welcoming, relaxed, safe and confidential space. Its services are used by over 2,000 women each year.

