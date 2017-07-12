Mass collections as famine threatens 25m in East Africa

Special Mass collections will take place across the north west next weekend in aid of 25 million people facing a hunger crisis in Kenya, South Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia.

The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference made the announcement that the collections will take place across Ireland on the weekend of July 22 and 23.

Antal Abdi Haji has her severely dehydrated son, Rahma, examined by personnel at Akara CTC. Photo: Amunga Eshuchi.

The money raised will go towards Trócaire’s life-saving aid for people currently affected by the devastating hunger crisis in east-Africa.

Trócaire is the overseas development agency of the Catholic Church in Ireland, which is delivering emergency food, water and health care to the millions affected.

Archbishop Eamon Martin: “The large number of people affected may shock us, but we must realise that behind these stark numbers are real people: mothers and fathers unable to provide for their hungry children.”

Severe drought, driven by climate change, is currently affecting Kenya, South Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia and this has resulted in failed harvests and the widespread death of livestock.

Conflict has exacerbated the effects in South Sudan and Somalia, with areas in both countries now on the verge of famine.

Archbishop Eamon Martin said the situation is critical and has urged support for the collection from parishioners,

Donations to Trócaire’s east Africa hunger crisis appeal can be made at trocaire.org or by phoning 1850 408 408 (Republic) or 0800 912 1200 (north).