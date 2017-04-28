May Day March in Derry this weekend

Derry’s annual May Day rally and march will take place in the city centre on Saturday (April 29).

The theme for this year’s May Day event, organsied by Derry Trades Union Council, is Internationalism, Peace and Solidarity.

Those taking part are being urged to gather at Guildhall Square at 1.20pm.

The rally will begin at 1.30pm followed by the annual march at 2pm led by the Jay Dee Jazz Band.

NIPSA have urged people to come out in force for the event.

A spokesperson said: “Please encourage as many members and representatives to attend this important event in the Trade Union calendar.

“This will be a family event and children and young people will be very welcome.”

The spokesperson added: “In the time of further austerity, Westminster elections and a political stalemate in Northern Ireland it is important workers and their families come out and demonstrate their opposition to a failed political system which is not delivering for citizens and their families.

“NIPSA is actively seeking to defend workers and public services.

“Show your solidarity with other workers and attend these May Day celebration marches.”

People Before Profit meanwhile will be hosting an event after the march in Tinney’s Bar Patrick Street at 3pm.

The event will focus on the “important struggles in the city against poverty wages and cuts”.

“We’ll also be celebrating international workers day with food, drinks and refreshments,” a spokesperson said.