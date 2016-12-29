Mayor thanks ‘sensational’ carol singers

Mayor Hilary McClintock has expressed her thanks to everyone who took part and attended her Christmas Choral Gathering in the city centre.

The event on Thursday night saw choirs from throughout the district joining together as part of Council’s ‘Light up your Christmas’ programme.

Carols by candlelight.... Mayor Hilary McClintock joins one of the young choristers who took part in the outdoor service.

The choristers sang carols in a procession that led choirs from Strabane, the Waterside and Citywide to the City Walls.

The group performed at the historic gates at the Walls, before a crescendo of voices joined for a finale performance at the Guildhall.

The Mayor said: “This was a perfect way to get everyone in the festive spirit and to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all the choirs and clergy who took part and to everyone who came along, especially those who travelled from a distance and made the night so special. The performers were sensational.

The Mayor Hilary McClintock leads singers across the Peace Bridge to join others at Guildhall Square for her Christmas Choral Gathering.

“As Christmas is a time of togetherness seeing our council areas come together for this performance was a very special moment for me.

“It was a perfect mix of both the sacred and secular with elements of traditional and modern Christmas hymns, beautiful singing and poetic expression.”

“This epitomises what our new council has achieved to date in the bringing together of the new council areas to work in harmony for one goal - the betterment of our area.

“I will be taking a short break now for Christmas and would like to wish everyone a very happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year.”

Some of the participants in the Mayor's Christmas Choral Gathering brave the winter weather to provide some festive cheer to those in the city centre.

The choirs performed at Shipquay Gate, Butcher Gate, Bishop’s Gate and Ferryquay Gate on the evening and singing Christmas songs and carols before they made their way to the Guildhall for a multi-denominational Christmas reading and Carol Service.

The event was one of the highlights of the city and district’s festive programme.