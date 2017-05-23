Mayor to open Book of Condolence in solidarity with people of Manchester

The Mayor, Alderman Hilary McClintock, will open a Book of Condolence in the Guildhall at 6pm on Tuesday as a mark of respect for the victims of the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

She extended her sympathies on behalf of the city to the people of Manchester after twenty-two people attending an Ariane Grande concert were killed and almost 60 injured when a suicide bomber detonated an improvised device amid concert-goers on Monday

She said: “I was shocked and saddened to hear the news last night of such a horrific attack on young people out to enjoy an evening out with family and friends. It is incomprehensible that someone would target some of the youngest and most vulnerable members of our society in such a cruel and callous manner.

“My thoughts and prayers will be with the families of all those affected by this awful tragedy in the coming days and with the people of Manchester as they come to terms with such a horrendous attack on their city.”

The Book of Condolence will be open in the Guildhall from 6pm this evening and members of the public are invited to show their solidarity with the people of Manchester by recording their tributes over the coming days.

There will also be an online facility for people to record their messages of condolence at the following address: http://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Mayor/Mayors-Book-of-Condolences/Book-of-Condolence-for-Victims-of-Manchester-Arena