McBride stadium honour review

Derry City and Strabane District Council have unanimously agreed to the establishment of a working group to consider how best to honour Ryan McBride when the Brandywell reopens next year.

The proposal to commemorate the late great Derry City captain, whose tragic death aged just 27 years in March stunned Derry and the football world, was moved by SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly.

Colr. Reilly proposed Council “recognise the significant sporting contribution made by Ryan McBride and respectfully mourn his untimely death”.

His motion, which won cross-community support, proposed the Council “further recognise the need to commemorate Ryan’s memory in a fitting way”.

Officers have now been mandated to “establish a working group to engage with the public and all stakeholders, including Derry City FC, over the suggestion to rename the Brandywell Stadium and bring a paper to a further meeting of the Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee to consider the practical implementation of such a proposal, including the establishment of criteria for the naming of Council assets.”