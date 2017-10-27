McCallion brands Brokenshire Good Friday Agreement Oireachtas snub ‘completely unacceptable’

Sinn Féin MP for Foyle, Elisha McCallion, has claimed the Secretary of State for the North, James Brokenshire, has turned down several invitations to meet with the Joint Oireachtas Good Friday Implementation Committee, describing the snubs as ‘completely unacceptable’.

She said the MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup needed to show more evenhandedness in his approach to the North.

“British Secretary of State James Brokenshire has refused to meet with the Joint Oireachtas Good Friday Implementation Committee on several occasions,” said the local MP.

“As a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement that is completely unacceptable.

“This comes alongside his refusal to meet with groups from the Irish language sector.

“Mr. Brokenshire has no such problems when meeting groups like the Orange Order.

“The failure by the British government to act with rigorous impartiality as required by the Good Friday Agreement has contributed to the current political crisis,” she added.