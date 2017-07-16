McCallion seeks meeting with Boris Johnson over Gaza black out

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion is seeking an urgent meeting with Boris Johnson to discuss what she described as the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Palestine after Gaza's only functioning power plant was shut down on Wednesday.

Mrs. McCallion wrote to the British Foreign Secretary this morning over ongoing black outs and water shortages.

She said: "I have written Boris Johnson today requesting an urgent meeting to raise my concerns regarding the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“As of Wednesday, July 12, 2017, Gaza’s only operating power plant was turned off due to a severe shortage of fuel, leaving the entire Gaza area in a complete blackout."

The Derry Sinn Féin MP claimed the British government needed to bring pressure on its Israeli counterpart, which, she said, was primarily responsible for the crisis.

“Gaza suffers chronic electricity shortages, largely due to the Israeli aggression and onslaught which has seriously damaged critical infrastructure, meaning people can’t pump water to their homes or get access to fresh water. Many people depend on limited supplies from the UN and humanitarian aid agencies.

“Almost all of Gaza’s 1.8 million residents suffer from a severe lack of water for drinking and washing.

“This is deeply concerning and utterly disgraceful, a major humanitarian disaster is unfolding before our eyes and the eyes of the world. The Irish and British governments must act immediately to help bring an end to this crisis.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine.”