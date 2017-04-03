McCartney: British government and DUP need to fulfil outstanding commitments

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney says the British government and the DUP need to fulfil outstanding commitments from the Good Friday Agreement and its successor accords, if there’s to be any hope of reestablishing a stable power-sharing Executive.

Speaking as political talks were convened in an attempt to resolve the Stormont crisis on Monday, Mr. McCartney said: “Public confidence in the political institutions was damaged by the DUP’s handling of the RHI scandal, the allegations of corruption associated with the scheme, and the DUP’s disrespect for whole sections of the community.

“That’s why Martin McGuinness called time on the DUP’s arrogance and disrespect.

“Martin McGuinness made it clear there would be no return to the status quo and that position was endorsed by the people in the recent election.”

Mr. McCartney said people had lost faith in Stormont’s ability to deliver for all sections of society.

“There is a need to restore public confidence by securing political institutions based on equality, respect and integrity and delivering for everyone.

“That requires the British government and the DUP to commit to implementing the outstanding commitments of the Good Friday and subsequent agreements. The Irish government is a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement and it must hold the British government to account.

“That will be Sinn Féin’s focus in the talks.”