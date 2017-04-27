McDonald’s plans to roll out new home delivery service in Northern Ireland

Hold onto your hats fast food lovers - you will soon to be able to have your Big Mac and McFlurry delivered straight to your front door.

McDonald’s has confirmed it has plans to begin a trial delivery service in Northern Ireland. No date has yet been confirmed

Last month it suggested it would target the US, France, Germany, the UK and Canada as markets where it might deliver food.

UK chief executive Paul Pomroy said the trial would likely start with a ‘small’ number of sites before being scaled up ‘quickly’.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: “It is no secret we have been looking at the potential of delivery in recent months. This service is offered in other markets around the world and its growth within the UK, continues to gather pace.

"Listening to our customers, we know that this is a route they would like us to explore, and I can confirm that we are looking to launch a small delivery pilot this summer. Specific locations to be included within this pilot are yet to be decided.”

The company has not specified which sites will be chosen for the trial.

The news comes as the company prepares to expand its pilot of its app in 22 UK stores to more than 900 across the country this summer.

The app allows customers to save preferences in their device, and can have food delivered to their table when they go to a store.