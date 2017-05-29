‘Me4Mental’ invite local people to come to meetings

Local group Me4Mental has urged carers and anyone suffering from mental health issues, to come along to one of their meetings held across the city.

Me4Mental meets several days each week in different venues and plans to launch a new walking club.

Chairperson, Patricia Flanagan-McClean said: “Everyone is welcome, carers and those who suffer from any form of mental health.

“Tea and coffee is available and there’s always an ear to listen and arms for a hug.

“Please join us. You are not alone. Me4mental want to help and support, let us try.

“We sit as a group and become family; we discuss how our own mental health affects us and those around us. We also have carers with us and we all support each other on our journeys through life.”

On Mondays, meetings are held upstairs in Rathmor Shopping Centre in Creggan from 10.30am to 12 noon. On Tuesdays the group meets at Northside in Shantallow from 12 noon to 2pm, and on Thursdays at the Gasyard Centre from 6.30pm to 9pm.

For forthcoming information on the walking group check out the Me4Mental Facebook page.