‘Me4Mental’ seek volunteers to join online support team

Derry charity Me4Mental are seeking volunteers to join their administration support team on their social media profile.

Seamus Donnell from the Derry charity said they were seeking more people to help with the group’s busy, interactive Facebook profile.

Me4Mental was set up as a community response to help people with mental health issues. It has now grown to include over 3,000 people on their social media site, with well-attended regular drop-in coffee mornings.

“The online presence has grown massively and our support team are brilliant but we are hoping to expand the team a bit,” Seamus said.

The group said it would be ideal if those interested had some experience of first aid, mental health support, or NI Access, but Me4Mental will also be providing training.

Anyone wishing to apply is asked to send an e-mail to me4mental2017@gmail.com with ‘Volunteer Position’ in the subject line of the e-mail.