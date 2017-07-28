Me4Mental to host first awareness day in Derry

Derry support organisation, Me4Mental, will tomorrow stage their first mental health awareness day with a range of family friendly activities planned.

Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Maoliosa McHugh, will be in attendance for the opening of the event at the Playtrail whichis next to Ardnashee College in Belmont.

Members of Me4Mental pictured in the city centre.

It will run from 11.30am to 2.30pm and there will be arts and crafts, face-painting, bouncy castles, raffles and prizes, as well as talks on mental health issues.

Me4Mental was started up in Derry by local woman Patricia McClean back in January amid concerns over the lack of a support network for people with mental health issues.

The voluntary group started with one coffee morning and a few people, but has now grown to five coffee mornings a week and a major support network, with over 2,000 followers on Facebook. There is also now a 20-strong committee and administrator team.

Urging everyone to come along to the open day tomorrow, Janet Quigley from Me4Mental said that a lot of the Me4Mental’s activities is carried out by online administrators via Facebook, with many local people availing of this service and the coffee mornings.

“It’s unreal,” Janet said. “Sometimes people need someone to turn to, and sometimes people need to hear that is okay not be okay. There are people who have anxiety and some people who don’t come out of the door but who can go online and know they are not on their own.

“Now we are also looking at opening a couple of coffee mornings in the Waterside area as well. “

A range of local organisations will be in attendance alongside Me4Mental on the day, including Aware NI, La Dolce Vita, and there will also be a session on talking to babies.

For more information on Me4Mental meet-ups and support network check out the Me4Mental page on Facebook.