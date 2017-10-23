Meeting convened to discuss city centre safety following incidents

Police, vintners, taximen, council officers and local politicians will meet next week to discuss public safety in Derry city centre.

The meeting has been requested by Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion following a number of assaults in the city over recent weeks.

She said: "I will be convening a meeting next week bringing together a range of agencies and partners to discuss safety in Derry city centre, particularly at night time.

"This has come about as a result of discussions and engagements in recent weeks.

"While crime rates have been falling in the city centre, unfortunately we have seen a number of incidents lately which need addressed.

“I have contacted a range of agencies to convene a meeting to discuss the best way to ensure the city centre is as safe as possible for everyone.

"This includes the PSNI, City Centre Initiative, Community Safety Wardens, bar owners, taxi operators, and those involved in our night time economy as well as civic representatives and licensing officers from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

"That meeting will now take place next week as part of on ongoing process of addressing issues in the city centre.

"We have a growing night-time economy in Derry and it is important that we encourage that and allow it to grow in a way that puts the safety of the public first.

"We want people to be able to enjoy all that the city has to offer in a safe manner and that can be achieved through creative thinking and partnership working."