Memorial to IRA volunteers and Easter Rising leaders vandalised

A 1916 centenary monument in Shantallow bearing the images of local IRA volunteers and the leaders of the Easter Rising has been vandalised.

Sinn Féin Councillor Tony Hassan said: “There is anger in the local community on hearing this news.

"A lot of damage was caused to the Centenary display which was unveiled just last year as part of the 1916 celebrations. In all the time since it has never been touched.

"It’s a lovely display which has the signatories of the 1916 Proclamation and the names and photographs of local Volunteers who died during the conflict.

"Preparations would have been taking place this week in advance of Easter Sunday, and this is the last thing we want to see happening.

"It's believed a small group of teenagers were behind this. I would appeal for anyone who knows anything about this to bring that information forward.

"I would like to thank local people who have been trying to help fix the damage done to the monument."