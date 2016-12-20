Search

Men arrested in Dungiven area released

Two men arrested in the Dungiven area on Monday have been released.

The men, aged 51 and 57, were arrested in the Drum area on Monday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said the men were arrested by detectives who “carried out a number of searches in the Dungiven area on Monday 19th December in relation to criminal activity in the area”.

The 57-year-old man was released unconditionally, while the 51-year-old was released on police bail, pending further enquiries.