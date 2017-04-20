Men’s Shed for Glenview

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley has welcomed funding for a Men’s Shed and Innovation Hub at Glenview Community Centre in Derry.

Colr. McGinley said: “A report to the Council’s Health & Communities Committee confirmed that the Department for Communities has awarded the Glen Development Initiative project a sum of 27,000 to develop a Men’s Shed & Innovation Centre on the grounds of the existing facilities.

“This award will allow GDI to build on the services already being delivered through the community centre as part of a wide ranging programme of activity and is another significant project for GDI’s portfolio.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the GDI and this funding is a recognition of the valuable work carried out on behalf of - and by - the local community.”