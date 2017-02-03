Mica report delayed further

The long awaited report into defective blocks in Donegal could be delayed further.

The Mica Expert Panel was established in January, 2016, to investigate the problems that have emerged in the concrete block work of certain homes in both Donegal and Mayo.

A significant number of homes in Inishowen are affected by the problems.

The panel was due to hold its final meeting last Monday, January 23, but one further meeting was held this week. This means that the final report by the panel has not yet been presented to Minister for Housing, Damien English, and it could push back its publication. Speaking to the ‘Journal’, Minister for State, Joe McHugh, T.D. said the members of the expert panel were now ‘putting together a final submission for the Minister.’

“I spoke to Ministers Simon Coveney and Damien English on Wednesday and they are on message that we need to have a very methodical and complete approach to deal with the recommendations set out in the report.

“No decisions will be made until the report is published. We are all waiting eagerly, but foremost on our minds are the people who are affected.

“I met a homeowner on my way to Dublin this week who asked for an update on the situation. People want to know the score one way or another. Homeowners want to know if they will fit the criteria, or what will be available for them. We are in an unfortunate position of not knowing, but it is better than the living nightmare of living in one of these homes for the rest of their lives,” he said.

Minister McHugh said he will to continue to lobby on the behalf of homeowners affected by Mica.

“I’ve met people affected by this and my heart goes out to them. It has devastated dozens of families who bought or built homes where they planned to raise their children.

“It’s important that the work taking place now continues and reaches a conclusion to the satisfaction of those families here in County Donegal and in County Mayo. I want to assure them I am continuing to lobby on their behalf,” he said.