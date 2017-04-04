Mica report ‘given priority’

The report of the expert panel into defective blocks in Donegal has been “given priority” in the office of the Attorney General.

The report was completed in mid February, and was then sent for legal proofing. It is now with the Attorney General for approval before it can be signed off by government. Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal, Damien English, TD visited Donegal yesterday, and met with three members of the Mica Action Group (MAG) in Lifford to discuss the current situation.

Minister of State Joe McHugh also attended the meeting, which he described as “very positive.”

“Minister English was unable to speak about the contents of the report which is now with the Attorney General has been given priority in the office of the Attorney General.

“He assured the group that he expected the report to be released within weeks and I am happy that it is now getting close to a date for publication.

“I have worked extremely hard on behalf of those in Donegal affected by this; it has destroyed lives. People wake up each day in houses which have been badly affected. This is a real and painful problem which home owners have had to deal with. I firmly believe we are now very close to the report’s findings being made public within a few weeks as Minister English was happy to say to the Mica Group representatives themselves.

“This issue is not a political football to be kicked about by anyone. What I want and what those affected want, is to see publication of the expert panel and find solutions for people and solutions that can help them get on with their lives.”

Speaking to the ‘Journal’, Eileen Doherty, Mica Action Group PRO said: “We welcome the news that the report is expected to be released within weeks, and we would like to reiterate that we hope there will be no other delays. We are delighted to see it being progressed and prioritised.”