Micky’s beard raises more than £1,000 for Hospice

A Roe Valley man who shaved off his seven-year-old beard for charity has thanked everyone who made a donation.

Micky Mullan from Ringsend, outside Limavady, decided to hack off his beard after sickness forced him to pull out of the annual New year’s Day swim at Magilligan Point.

The icy dip raises funds for Foyle Hospice each year. and January 1 would have been Micky’s fourth time taking part.

Following the swim Micky and his wife, Joan McGandy, hosted a ceilidh in the evening through the Keady Clachan at their farm which also raises funds for the Hospice.

Disappointed, but nonetheless determined to do his bit to help the Hospice Micky decided to make the most of his beard.

The 52-year-old is now clean-shaven thanks to his friend, Sammy Tepe who runs the Turkish Barber Shop in Limavady.

“The back of my neck is freezing, but I don’t miss the beard, although I haven’t had my first shave yet,” Micky joked.

Micky and his wife Joan were surrounded by friends for the big shave, and they’re delighted at the more than £1,000 raised for the Hospice. Micky said donations have poured in from around the world.

“We had a pretty full house of people,” said Micky. “You can feel the love from everyone for the Hospice.”

Micky wants to thank Sammy Tepe and everyone who helped raise funds. Find out more at foylehospice.com