‘Microgroups’ behind bomb alert condemned as councillors reconvene after recess

The ‘microgroup’ responsible for a security alert on the outskirts of Derry last week has been condemned at the first public meeting of local councillors following the summer recess.

Chair of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee, Paul Fleming, raised the bomb alert, which resulted in two evacuations and severe disruption for residents of the mainly nationalist village last Thursday and Friday, during his chairperson’s business.

The Sinn Féin councillor condemned the “microgroups” responsible for the bomb alert, remarking that they had no mandate.

Colr. Fleming said that in “election after election” people had clearly signalled their rejection of such violence. He praised the community in Lettershandoney for their resilience in face of the disruption sparked by the bomb alert.