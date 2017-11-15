Middleton assured there are no plans to privatise Derry bin collections

DUP MLA Gary Middleton has welcomed assurances from waste officials at Derry City and Strabane District Council that there are cerytainly no plans to privatise bin collection services in the city.

The Foyle DUP MLA said he contacted officials after Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council agreed to outsource some of its waste collection services. However, he was assured there were no such plans in the North West.

“It has been discussed publicly that a decision has been taken in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area to outsource brown bin collections in Antrim and black bin collections in Newtownabbey,” said Mr. Middleton.

“I contacted senior council officers to confirm that no such plans are in place to undertake a similar position in the DCSDC area,” he added,

He said he made the enquiry after being contacted by concerned constituents.

“I had been contacted by a number of council employees on this matter. I have today received confirmation that there are no plans to privatise these services within our council area.”