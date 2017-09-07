Milestone as Millennium Forum celebrates five million visitors

The Millennium Forum today announced five million people have now visited the state-of-the-art theatre since it opened in August 2001.

The lucky person identified as the five millionth customer was Monica Roddy from Queen Street in Derry, who is the proud winner of tickets to see Titanicdance the Musical, a meal for two with champagne at Arbutus at the Forum, an overnight stay with breakfast for two in the Maldron Hotel plus shopping vouchers for Dunnes Stores and Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Monica, who was presented with her prize by Chief Executive David McLaughlin, is delighted with the news: “I love the Forum and am a regular visitor. Over the years, I have enjoyed many of the great shows that it brings to our city.

“I always contact my friends as soon as the programme comes in and encourage them to book. I am really delighted to win this prize.”

Since opening in 2001, the Millennium Forum has attracted annual visitors in excess of 320,000 people and has been at the forefront of the cultural scene of the North West region, hosting some of the world’s top acts.

The theatre has also been at the very centre of the regeneration of the city and is the leading player in the development of the Arts in the North West.

Mr McLaughlin said: “We are delighted to welcome this number of people through our doors and this is fantastic news. Throughout the past 16 years, we have received great support from our patrons and this is testament to the number of people attending events and visiting our venue. The 5 millionth figure is indicative of our customer loyalty and firmly cements our position as the city’s cultural hub.”

The Millennium Forum is supported by National Lottery and exchequer funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Arts Development Officer, Sonya Whitefield, said: “Huge congratulations to the Millennium Forum in welcoming their five millionth customer. Since its opening in 2001, the Millennium Forum has been presenting a diverse programme of high-quality, world-class entertainment, a wide range of artistic community initiatives and led the way in providing relaxed and dementia friendly performances, helping to bring great art within the reach of everyone. Well done all.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Colr Maolíosa McHugh extended his congratulations to the management and staff at the Millennium Forum and wished them continued success for the future.

He said: “The Millennium Forum is a fantastic facility hosting a world class events programme throughout the year for the people of the entire North West region.

“I am delighted to be part of their five millionth customer celebrations and would like to extend my congratulations to the winner Monica Roddy and hope she enjoys her prize.”

Amanda Hamilton, Forum Marketing Manager, added: “The Millennium Forum has a growing customer base locally, nationally and internationally. Since opening in 2001 we have seen strong buyer patterns from our local and national customers with repeated business from our international customers.

“This is due to the consistently high standard of events that we showcase which continue to appeal to many people.”